New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Intex Excursion 4-Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set
$102 $112
free shipping

Walmart offers the Intex Excursion 4-Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set for $101.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge $124 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • 2 inflatable seats with backrests
  • 4 fishing rod holders
  • fittings for a motor mount
  • two 54" aluminum oars
  • air pump
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Intex Corp
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register