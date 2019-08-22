Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Intex Excursion 4-Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set for $101.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge $124 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.69. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex Inflatable Empire Chair in assorted colors (Green pictured) for $27.29 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress for $7.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for any Intex air mattress. (It's the best deal we could find today by $9.) Buy Now
Bfull via Amazon offers its Bfull 5-L Waterproof Dry Bag in several colors (army green pictured) for $11.99. Clip the on page coupon and apply code "TU7GZSZD" to drop the price to $4.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Big Game 20-Foot Stick Ladder for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ping-Pong Brand 7-Foot Pop-Up Table Tennis Table in Green for $92 with free shipping. That's $28 under our mention from last November, $74 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Intex Queen Inflatable Pull Out Sofa Airbed for $33.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11 for the bed alone. Buy Now
VMInnovation via eBay offers the Intex Jump-O-Lene Castle Bouncer for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Foot Bath for Pool Ladders for $14.64 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price has increased to $14.81. Buy Now
