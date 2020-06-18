New
Intex Dura-Beam Twin Air Mattress
$10 $20
Tips
  • Available in Grey.
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • Fiber-Tech construction
  • turn knob aids in both inflation and deflation
  • carry bag
  • 300-lb. weight capacity
