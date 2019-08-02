New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Intex Challenger K1 9-Foot Inflatable Kayak
$60 $70
free shipping

Walmart offers the Intex Challenger K1 9-Foot Inflatable Kayak in Green for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22, although we saw it for $13 less in our Prime Day mention. Buy Now

  • Amazon and Academy Sports & Outdoors both currently offer the same deal, also with free shipping.
  • made of 30-gauge vinyl
  • measures 108" x 30" x 13"
  • 220-lb. weight capacity
  • includes 86" oar, high output pump, and repair patch
