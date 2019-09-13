Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $11 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $6, although most vendors charge around $70. (For further comparison, it's within $2 of our Prime Day mention, which is the best deal we've seen.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we could find by $25.
Update: The price has dropped to $48.89. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex Inflatable Empire Chair in assorted colors (Green pictured) for $27.29 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Excursion 4-Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set for $101.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge $124 or more. Buy Now
That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $44 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
This portable stove goes tailgating with you, or to your favorite campsite. It's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Big Game 20-Foot Stick Ladder for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.99. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Mystic Unicorn Spray Pool for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
