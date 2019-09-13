New
Intex Challenger K1 9-Foot Inflatable Kayak
$49 $70
That's $11 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $6, although most vendors charge around $70. (For further comparison, it's within $2 of our Prime Day mention, which is the best deal we've seen.) Buy Now

  • Amazon currently offers the same price, also with free shipping.
  • made of 30-gauge vinyl
  • measures 108" x 30" x 13"
  • 220-lb. weight capacity
  • includes 86" oar, high output pump, and repair patch
