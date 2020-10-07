Apply coupon code "VIP" for a savings of $55 – over half off its list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- 12 salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons & teaspoons
- tablespoon, cold meat fork, slotted tablespoon, flat server, pie server, sugar spoon & butter serving knife
Apply code "VIP" to save an extra 25% off (up to $55 off list prices) a selection of flatware in services for 8 or 12. Shop Now at Macy's
Sharp discounts on over 200 items, including knife sets, kitchen shears, and sharpeners. Shop Now at Abt
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Clip the $4 off coupon and apply code "40NLDAGS" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mosfiata Home via Amazon.
- German stainless steel 4116
- solid Micarta handle
- includes bread lame with 5 blades
- Model: CK0409
Apply coupon code "APH62OEC" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Flower.
- Sold by Vipoko Store via Amazon.
- made of heat-resistant glass fiber
- heat resistant to 180°
- non-slip
- dishwasher safe
It's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3-1/2” paring knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" cook’s knife
- 9" honing steel
- come-apart kitchen shears
- 5-slot block with bonus spoon
Save on over 3,000 discounted items, including clothing, handbags, jewelry, shoes, and bed and bath items. Narrow your selection using the discount range in the left hand sidebar. Shop Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping on orders over $25 or opt for in-store pickup where available; otherwise, you'll pay $10.95.
Save on over 3,800 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
Apply coupon code "VIP" to cut $315 off list for the best price we've seen for a similar Calvin Klein sport coat. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
Sign In or Register