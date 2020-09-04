New
International Silver Garland Frost 67-Piece Service Set
$40 $100
Features
  • 12 salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons & teaspoons
  • tablespoon, cold meat fork, slotted tablespoon, flat server, pie server, sugar spoon & butter serving knife
