Today only, Macy's offers the International Silver Forte 45-Piece Flatware Set with Metal Caddy for $37.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $62 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Service for eight: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, teaspoons, tablespoons, serving spoon, pierced tablespoon, meat fork, sugar spoon, butter knife
Amazon · 4 wks ago
AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
AnSaw via Amazon offers the AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set in Gold, Silver, & Rainbow (pictured) for $10.99. Coupon code "UQZ2SCC2" drops the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The 6.9" option in Rainbow is available for $5.39 via the same coupon code.
- made of stainless steel
Amazon · 6 days ago
Stone & Beam 45-Piece Traditional Stainless Steel Flatware Set for 8
$16 $67
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Stone & Beam 45-Piece Traditional Stainless Steel Flatware Set for 8 in Square Brushed Trim for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a savings of $52 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 18/10 stainless steel construction
- includes 8 dinner knives, spoons, forks, tea spoons, and salad forks
- includes 1 each serving spoon, serving fork, butter knife, sugar spoon, and slotted spoon
- Model: 2233A-45
Amazon · 4 days ago
Skylight 7" Japanese Santoku Chef Knife
$12 $26
free shipping
Skylight US via Amazon offers its Skylight 7" Japanese Santoku Chef Knife for $25.99. Coupon code "KCQYZWB8" drops the price to $11.70. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $14 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- forged steel construction
- full tang
- 15° blade angle
- Model: C-6617
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku 7" Santoku Chef Knife
$18 $38
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Samurai Series 7" Santoku Chef Knife for $37.99. Coupon "CHVUNUBL" cuts the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this knife. Buy Now
- Japanese high carbon steel
- triple-riveted Pakkawood handle
- full tang
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
