International Silver 67-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $40

That's a $5 drop from September, $60 off, and the second-best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Carleigh or Garland Frost.
- service for 12
- 18/0 stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
Expires 5/10/2021
Published 1 hr ago
It's the best price we could find in any color by $3. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife
- 5" utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- white faux marble-finish handles
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- 2 stainless steel straws, 1 silicone straw tip, 1 straw cleaner, 1 stainless steel spork and 1 pair of stainless steel chopsticks
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Red/Carbide pictured).
- non-slip base
- rubber grip handle
- coarse and fine sharpening options
- works on straight and serrated edge blades
- Model: 50009
That's a low by $8, although most charge $130. It's also the best price we've seen for this set. Buy Now at Macy's
- triple-rivet handles
- single piece precision stamped blades
- includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Coupon code "MOM" cuts the jacket to $44.99 ($405 off) and the pants to $30 ($160 off). That's a complete wool blend suit for just $74.99. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in Light Blue Windowpane.
Are you tired of your crumby toaster? Do you want an appliance with superpowers? Well, let go of your Eggos because we have a deal for you. Apply coupon code "MOM" to save 10% of your hard earned dough, and at the lowest price we could find by $28, that's some serious bread. Buy Now at Macy's
- removable crumb tray w/ reminder
- measures 11.65" L x 6.13" W x 8.4" H
- exclusive diamond-shaped heating system
- 5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles, & toaster pastries
- Model: R180
