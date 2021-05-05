International Silver 67-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $40
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
International Silver 67-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
$40 $100
free shipping

That's a $5 drop from September, $60 off, and the second-best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Carleigh or Garland Frost.
Features
  • service for 12
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's International Silver Flatware
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register