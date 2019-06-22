New
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh for $42.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same). That's $57 off list and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Deal ends June 22. Buy Now
Features
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks, knives, and spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Details
Expires 6/22/2019
Amazon · 1 mo ago
AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
AnSaw via Amazon offers the AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set in Gold, Silver, & Rainbow (pictured) for $10.99. Coupon code "UQZ2SCC2" drops the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 6.9" option in Rainbow is available for $5.39 via the same coupon code.
Features
- made of stainless steel
Macy's · 1 day ago
Goodful 6-Piece Knife Set
$10 $58
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Goodful 6-Piece Knife Set for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $14 under our April mention, $48 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.5" paring knife
- 5" utility knife
- 8" chef knife
- carbon steel blades
- matching blade guards
- pakkwood handles
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku 7" Santoku Chef Knife
$18 $38
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Samurai Series 7" Santoku Chef Knife for $37.99. Coupon "CHVUNUBL" cuts the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this knife. Buy Now
Features
- Japanese high carbon steel
- triple-riveted Pakkawood handle
- full tang
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Homgeek 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
$35 $58
free shipping
SmallBDS via Amazon offers the Homgeek 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $57.99. Coupon code "H23K59LV" drops the price to $34.79. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- German high-carbon stainless steel blades with Pakkawood handles
- kitchen scissors & sharpening rod
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 3.5" paring knife
- 8" Santoku knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 8" bread knife
- 5" utility knife
- 8" chef knife
- wooden block
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Macy's Inventory Clearance
Macy's discounts nearly 17,000 items to clearance during its Inventory Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit
$20 $101
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 under our April mention, $81 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20-pocket over-door organizer
- 6-shelf hanging organizer
- expanding hanging bar
- 2 x large mesh front bin drawers
