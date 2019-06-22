New
Macy's · 31 mins ago
International Silver 67-Piece Flatware Set for 12
$43 $100
free shipping
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh for $42.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same). That's $57 off list and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Deal ends June 22. Buy Now
Features
  • 12 salad forks
  • 12 dinner forks, knives, and spoons
  • 12 teaspoons
  • 7-piece hostess set
  • Expires 6/22/2019
