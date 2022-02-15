Save an extra 20% on already discounted flatware sets with coupon code "HOME" (you'd pay at least $10 more for these sets elsewhere). Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several options (Adventure pictured).
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
-
Expires 2/15/2022
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Houseware Galore via Amazon.
- serrated edges
- 3.25" blade length
- stainless steel blades
- Model: 6.7836.L119-X4
At a $10 low, this deal is a cut above the rest. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to receive free shipping.
- made of high carbon German stainless steel
- 4.5" serrated-edge blades with 4.4" handles
- Model: KKFSS4ST
That is $20 less than our previous mention, and a low today by $40. Buy Now at Home Depot
- built-in sharpener
- dishwasher safe
- triple rivet comfort handle
- Model: KKFTR14SL
That is $14 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- stainless steel handles
- color coded to help reduce risk of cross-contamination
- 8" chef knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 5" utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife
- Model: C77-12PCS
Apply code "HOME" to save up to $9. Shop Now at Macy's
- In several colors.
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $3.84 ($4 off).
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $5.76 ($6 off).
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $8.64 ($9 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Save on thousands of items including bedding, furniture, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Pc. Fabric Sectional for $2,199 ($2,026 off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Shop discounted sofas, beds, desks, and more. Rugs are also available in this sale, and they get the best discounts, all 60% off or better. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversized shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part).
- Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499 ($500 off).
Shop huge savings on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more, with many items at all-time low pricing. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Reyes Mixed-Media Jacket for $26 ($49 off).
Sign In or Register