Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 8 mins ago
International Silver 51-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
$30 $80
pickup

That's $50 off and within $2 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in several patterns (Adventure pictured)
  • dishwasher-safe
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • 3-piece hostess set & full service for 8
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/24/2020
    Published 2 hr ago
    Verified 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's International Silver Flatware
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register