Macy's · 1 hr ago
International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set
from $42
free shipping

Each one is at least $45 off list after the coupon.

Update: The starting price has increased to $41.99. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Use coupon code "FORYOU" to drop the price.
  • It's available in several patterns (Loring pictured).
Features
  • dishwasher-safe
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • 3-piece hostess set & full service for 8
Details
Comments
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Expires 5/2/2020
    Published 23 hr ago
    Verified 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
