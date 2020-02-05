Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 13 mins ago
International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set
from $35
free shipping

Each one is at least $45 off list after the coupon. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • available in several patterns (Loring pictured)
  • use coupon code "FORYOU" to drop the price
Features
  • dishwasher-safe
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • 3-piece hostess set & full service for 8
Details
Comments
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Expires 5/2/2020
