Macy's · 29 mins ago
International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set
$33 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the International Silver 51-Piece Adventure Collection Flatware Set for $32.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 under our April mention, $47 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • Amazon charges the same price, with free shipping.
  • dishwasher-safe
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • 3-piece hostess set
  • full service for 8
  • Model: 5159009
  • Expires 7/8/2019
    Published 29 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
