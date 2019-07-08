New
Macy's · 29 mins ago
$33 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the International Silver 51-Piece Adventure Collection Flatware Set for $32.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 under our April mention, $47 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price, with free shipping.
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set
- full service for 8
- Model: 5159009
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/8/2019
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
