Macy's · 50 mins ago
International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set
$30 $80
pickup

It's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in several patterns (Capri Frost pictured)
  • set includes service for 8: salad fork, dinner fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, teaspoon, extra teaspoon; slotted spoon, serving spoon, meat fork
  • dishwasher-safe
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/24/2020
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
