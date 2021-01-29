New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set
$30 $80
free shipping

Save $50 off list price and have enough flatware for the thing at your house with the game and all the people, etc. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in several styles (Kensington pictured).
Features
  • dishwasher-safe
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's International Silver Flatware
The Big Game Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register