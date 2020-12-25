It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Cascade, Adventure, Kensington, Capri Frost (Adventure pictured).
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
-
Expires 1/4/2021
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on knives, block sets, sharpeners, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured it the Wusthof IKON Knife Sharpener for $40 ($30 off).
- Shipping starts around $10, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
A sharp knife is a joy to use (and safer!). Save on individual knives and cutlery sets. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the Zwilling Pro 7" Chef's Knife for $59.99 ($75 off).
That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
Macy's offers 30% off a selection of J.A. Henckels cutlery. Plus, apply code "GIVE" to save an extra 15%. Shop Now at Macy's
Use coupon code "JOY" to get the extra 20% on a variety of already discounted clearance items, including apparel for the family, home items, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 15,000 items from brands Tommy Hilfiger, Serta, Sealy, Scott Living, Signature Design By Ashley, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- If you need it by Christmas, shipping costs $5. Otherwise, you can get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,699 ($1,329 off).
Use coupon code "GIFT" to grab an extra 20% off most items. Save on a selection of men's waterproof boots from brands like Timberland, Weatherproof Vintage, and Rockport. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Timberland Men's Mt. Major Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $73.59 ($41 low).
Save on over 110,000 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat for $42.49 ($58).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Apply coupon code "GIFT" to save an extra 15% to 20% off select clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home items, and more.
Sign In or Register