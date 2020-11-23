New
Macy's · 56 mins ago
$30 $80
free shipping
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in Adventure, Capri Frost, or Cascade at this price.
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Utopia Kitchen 7" Stainless Steel Cleaver
$12 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
It was the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Utopia Deals via Amazon.
Features
- ABS+430 handle
- dishwasher safe
- Model: UK63C
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wusthof Gourmet 7" Hallow Edge Nakiri Knife
$70 $85
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- full-tang handle
- chrome-molybdenum-vanadium steel blade
- forged from a single piece of tempered high-carbon steel
- Model: 4195-7
Amazon · 6 days ago
Sharp Pebble Premium Whetstone Knife Sharpening Stone
$40 $60
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Mighty Dreams via Amazon.
Features
- dual-sided 1000/6000 grit
- includes non-slip bamboo base, silicone holder, & angle guide
- Model: 8541909078
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Farberware Never Needs Sharpening Stainless Steel Steak Knife 4-Pack
$11 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- triple riveted handles
- high carbon stainless steel
- 4-1/2" blades
- Model: 5159055
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday Sale
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Macy's · 6 days ago
Macy's Black Friday One Day Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Macy's · 6 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Waffle-Knit Thermal
$22 $45
free shipping w/ $25
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Macy's · 5 days ago
Macy's Black Friday Watch Deals
At least 50% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Sign In or Register