Macy's · 1 hr ago
International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set
$30 $80
free shipping

Each one is at least $24 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Use coupon code "FORYOU" on select flatware to drop the price.
  • It's available in several patterns (Kensington pictured).
Features
  • dishwasher-safe
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • 3-piece hostess set & full service for 8
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
