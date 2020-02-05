Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set
$30 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • available in several styles (Adventure pictured)
  • set includes service for 8: salad fork, dinner fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, teaspoon, extra teaspoon; slotted spoon, serving spoon, meat fork
  • dishwasher-safe
  • Expires 2/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
