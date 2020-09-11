New
Fanatical · 47 mins ago
Free
That's a $92 value. Shop Now at Fanatical
Tips
- Plus, you'll get a 20% off coupon that you can spend on any eBook Bundle at the Fanatical Store.
Features
- Nick Samoylov "Learn Java 12 Programming" eBook
- Michal Jaworski & Tarek Zaide "Expert Python Programming" eBook
- John Horton "Beginning C++ Game Programming" eBook
Details
Comments
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazon Top 100 Free Kindle eBooks
Free
This selection includes 100 of the most popular free titles on Kindle. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- digital delivery
Amazon · 3 days ago
Python Bible 3-Book Set Kindle eBook
Free
Save $10 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 377 pages
TradePub · 2 days ago
"Excel 2019 Bible" eBook
free
It's the best price we could find by $29. Shop Now at TradePub
Features
- by Michael Alexander, Richard Kusleika, and John Walkenbach
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Self-Discipline 4-Book Kindle eBook Set
Free
That's a $10 value. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- by Stephen Trust
- 417 pages
- includes To do List Formula, Stop Procrastinating, Stop Overthinking, and Stoicism
Fanatical · 1 mo ago
Python Programming for Application Development 5-Book eBook Bundle
$1
That's $96 less than you would pay for these five ebooks on Amazon. Buy Now at Fanatical
Tips
- You can also get 10 eBooks for $9.99 or 20 for $19.99.
Features
- each eBook is available in ePub, MOBI, and PDF formats
Fanatical · 3 wks ago
Teaching You Tech Basics for Beginners Bundle
From $1
Individual courses usually cost $7.98, but you can build your own bundle at the discounts listed below. Shop Now at Fanatical
Tips
- 2 for $1.49
- 5 for $2.99
- 10 for $4.99
- 20 for $7.99
- 30 for $9.99
Features
- Choose from courses on C++, Python, Linux, Raspberry Pi, PC building, Photoshop, Android, and more.
Fanatical · 1 mo ago
Kali Linux 5-Book Bundle
from $1 $168
The 5-book bundle is a savings of $118 compared to Kindle store prices. Buy Now at Fanatical
Features
- pay $1 to get Learn Penetration Testing, Learn Kali Linux 2019, Web Penetration Testing with Kali Linux - Third Edition, Learn Social Engineering, and Kali Linux - An Ethical Hacker's Cookbook - Second Edition
- pay $9.99 to get five more ebooks
- pay $19.99 to add another ten ebooks
Fanatical · 3 wks ago
Mobile App Development Bundle
From $1
Build your own bundle from $1. (Individual eBooks list from $31.99.) Shop Now at Fanatical
Tips
- 5 eBooks for $1
- 13 eBooks for $8
- 25 eBooks for $15
Features
- Choose from eBooks about Android, iOS, augmented reality, and more.
Sign In or Register