Fanatical · 47 mins ago
International Day of the Programmer eBook Bundle
Free

That's a $92 value.

Tips
  • Plus, you'll get a 20% off coupon that you can spend on any eBook Bundle at the Fanatical Store.
Features
  • Nick Samoylov "Learn Java 12 Programming" eBook
  • Michal Jaworski & Tarek Zaide "Expert Python Programming" eBook
  • John Horton "Beginning C++ Game Programming" eBook
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
