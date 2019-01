As a reader discovered, PayPal offers interest-free loans ofto furloughed federal government employees affected by the U.S. Government Shutdown. (Not a PayPal account holder? You can register here .) Call 1-877-689-1975 to provide details of employment. (Within three business days of verifying these, the loan will be transferred to your account.)Terms and conditions apply, including good standing with your PayPal account for eligibility and set minimum monthly repayments. PayPal aims to provideto applicants up to a period when the shutdown ends or their $25 million total sum is drawn.