B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
Intel NUC i5 Barebones Kit w/ Bitdefender Total Security 2020
$409 $539
free shipping

With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • one 2.5" drive bay
  • one M.2 2280 slot
  • two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
  • Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
  • Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
