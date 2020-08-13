New
Intel Core 9th-Gen i9-9900K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-Core Desktop Processor
$380
That's $105 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for this processor. (Most stores charge at least $434.) Buy Now at Micro Center

  • Available for pickup only; may be limited by ZIP Code.
  • 3.6GHz base speed; 5.0 max turbo speed
  • 8 cores; 16 threads
  • supports Intel Optane memory
