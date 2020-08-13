That's $105 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for this processor. (Most stores charge at least $434.)
Update: The price has dropped to $349.99. Buy Now at Micro Center
- Available for pickup only; may be limited by ZIP Code.
- 3.6GHz base speed; 5.0 max turbo speed
- 8 cores; 16 threads
- supports Intel Optane memory
That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's available for pickup only.
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Supports a max. memory of 128GB
That's $135 under our May mention, a low by $85, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's for pickup only.
- 5GHz maximum turbo frequency
- 16MB cache
- Model: BX80684I99900K
Most stores charge around $45 for this model. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's only available via curbside pickup.
- Broadcom BCM2711 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 2GB RAM
- microSD slot
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports
- 2 micro-HDMI ports
- Model: SC0193
That's at least $10 less than Micro Center charges at their other storefronts, $60 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Micro Center
- 1900 MB/s sequential read speeds
- PCLe NVME 3.0 x4 interface
- Model: 099580
Most stores charge $70 more. Buy Now at Micro Center
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4.7GHz max boost
- 3.9GHz base clock
- 16 processing threads
- AMD Ryzen master utility & AMD StoreMI technology
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
