It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Newegg offers the Intel 660p 1TB M.2 2280 NAND Internal SSD for $94.99. Coupon code "EMCTCVE22" cuts that price to $83.99. With free shipping, that's $39 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It is a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price is now $18.49. Buy Now
TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf NAS 12TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $339.99. Coupon code "KEY15" drop it to $288.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
Newegg offers The Niwa One Standard Indoor Smart Garden for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Newegg offers Steam downloads of Prey for Windows for $5.99. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that to $5.33. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
