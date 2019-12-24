Open Offer in New Tab
Intel 512GB 660p Series M.2 PCI-Express 3.0 Solid State Drive
$55 $65
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "EMCUVVY22" to drop the price to $54.99.
Features
  • sequential read speeds of up to 1,500MB/s
  • sequential write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s
  • M.2 2280 80mm form factor
  • Model: SSDPEKNW512G8X1
  • Code "EMCUVVY22"
