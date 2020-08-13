New
Micro Center · 1 hr ago
$350 $550
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Micro Center
Tips
- It's available for pickup only.
Features
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Supports a max. memory of 128GB
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Micro Center · 2 days ago
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2GB Computer Board
$30 $35
curbside pickup only
Most stores charge around $45 for this model. Buy Now at Micro Center
Tips
- It's only available via curbside pickup.
Features
- Broadcom BCM2711 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 2GB RAM
- microSD slot
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports
- 2 micro-HDMI ports
- Model: SC0193
Micro Center · 3 wks ago
Inland Professional 1TB M.2 3D NAND PCIe NVMe Internal SSD
$90 $150
pickup
That's at least $10 less than Micro Center charges at their other storefronts, $60 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Micro Center
Features
- 1900 MB/s sequential read speeds
- PCLe NVME 3.0 x4 interface
- Model: 099580
Micro Center · 1 wk ago
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT Matisse 3.9GHz 8-Core AM4 Boxed Processor
$330 $400
pickup
Most stores charge $70 more. Buy Now at Micro Center
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- 4.7GHz max boost
- 3.9GHz base clock
- 16 processing threads
- AMD Ryzen master utility & AMD StoreMI technology
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Intel NUC 8 Home Canon Lake i3 Mini PC
$329 $584
free shipping
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
