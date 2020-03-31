Personalize your DealNews Experience
Take 40% off this bundle, which includes over 600 courses on topics from project management to web development. Buy Now at StackSocial
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one. Shop Now
With videos, quizzes, educational games about a range of topics, including a kid-level explanation of the coronavirus, it's a way to occupy your children you can feel good about. Shop Now at National Geographic
Courses cover a range of subjects from Java for Android to understanding stress, learning guitar, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
Courses cover a range of subjects like business, health & medicine, personal development, and more. Shop Now
That's $38 off list and the best price we could find for this upper body workout equipment. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's a savings of $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's a savings of $442 on a plethora of programming materials. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's a savings of $54 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
