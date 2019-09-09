Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rhodesxu via Amazon offers its Eksa 8-in-1 USB C Hub in Silver or Space Gray (Silver pictured) for $49.99. Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "WNKXGO8W" to drop the price to $22.49.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $24.99. Buy Now
Orico Technology via Amazon offers its Orico 4-Port USB 3.0 Clip-Type Portable Hub for $17.99. Coupon code "XLV8NFHE" cuts that to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in February. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's $92 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
