That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Most stores charge $70+. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer.
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's just $3 more than our mention of an open-box unit earlier this month and the best price we could find now by $14. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 28 to December 9.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sterilizer slow cooker
- rice cooker
- steamer
- saute
- warmer
- 10 one-touch programs
Several stores match this price as a Black Friday deal, but the Kohl's Cash makes it a low by $15 and the best price we've seen by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Select the 8-Quart size to see this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get it free on $75 or more.
- 3 preset pressure cooking times, saute temperatures, and slow cook temperatures
- stainless steel steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle and measuring cup
- automatic keep-warm setting
- delay cooking timer
- 14 smart programs
- Model: Duo Nova 80
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Save on 5 ovens priced from $128. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville 1,800W Smart Oven Convection Toaster for $215.95 (low by $8).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $760 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Black or Red.
- Sold by Little Red Lion Inc. via Walmart.
- LCD display
- bottle holder
- adjustable seat
- speed regulator
- anti-skid pedal
That's a low by $36 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 117 sq. in. cooking surface
- stainless grate
- smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
- top mounted cooking thermometer
- includes a cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
- Model: SCS-K15B
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ 6-qt. and 8-qt. cookers
- non-stick
- measures 3.54" x 6.3" x 2.17"
- Model: 5252185
It's just under a buck less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart cookers
- BPA-free silicone
- heat resistant to 450° F
- Model: 5252048
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer
- 13 one-touch programs
- 10 safety mechanisms
Sign In or Register