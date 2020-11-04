New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping

That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart

  • in Black Stainless
  • 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
  • stainless steel pot
  • 10+ safety features
1 comment
nirdhungel
out of stocks
10 min ago