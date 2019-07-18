Walmart offers the Instant Pot Pioneer Woman Lux 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker in Vintage Floral or Breezy Blossom for $59 with free shipping. That's $11 under our April mention, $40 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 10 program settings
- 6 cooking modes
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $59 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $5.) Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price
- 10 program settings
- six cooking modes
Amazon offers the Philips Avance Collection Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill for $154.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $44, although we saw it for $15 less via store credit in our mention from December. (For further comparison, most major retailers charge $280 or more today.) Buy Now
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
Walmart offers the Aroma 8-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $12.04. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- prepares 2 to 8 cups of cooked rice
- steams food while rice cooks below
- 1-touch operation
- includes steam tray, removable inner lid, measuring cup, and serving spatula
- Model: ARC-614BP
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Home Depot offers it in Red for the same price via in-store pickup
- holds 6 cans or 4 liters
- measures 10" x 7" x 10.5"
- Model: EFMIS129
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Sign In or Register