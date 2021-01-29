New
Instant Pot Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender
$90 $188
Features
  • 8 stainless steel blades
  • 4 cold and 4 hot blending programs
  • 10-speed blending
  • delay and keep warm functions
  • 56-oz. capacity
