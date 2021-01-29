That's a savings of $98. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8 stainless steel blades
- 4 cold and 4 hot blending programs
- 10-speed blending
- delay and keep warm functions
- 56-oz. capacity
Expires 2/3/2021
Shop and save on a selection of small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Ninja, Cuisinart, and more. Plus, save an extra 15% in-cart on select items (eligible items are marked). Additionally, some items receive an extra 10% off with code "HOME" (eligible items are marked). Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Elemental 4-Cup Chopper-Grinder for $33.99 after in-cart discount (a low by $6).
Shop refurbished TVs, small kitchen appliances, soundbars, and streaming media players. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 65" 4K QLED Smart TV (2020) for $949 ($149 less than a new one).
That's $30 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- purports to remove 99.9% of contaminants
- hot, cold, and room temperature options
- self-cleaning function
- measures 12.2" x 14.2" x 40.5"
- Model: CLPOURO420SCV2
Save on air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 10-quart AirFryer with Recipe Book for $90 ($60 off).
- Orders over $45 ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
Save on a variety of home items including decor, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Canyon 5-Piece Dining Set for $899 (a savings of $696).
- Shipping adds $11 or is free with orders over $25.
- These Limited Time Specials are excluded from coupons.
Show your team spirit at the big game! Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Nike Boys' Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Jersey for $19.99 (low by $27).
Save on over 18,000 items, including bedding, lighting, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "HOME" to save an extra 10% off marked items.
- For larger items, shipping varies by size: parcel shipping adds $30, white glove delivery adds $99.
- For smaller items, orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Myia Leather Pushback Recliner for $926.10 after coupon ($553 off).
Save up to $18 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the New Era San Francisco Giants Logo Fill Trucker 9Forty Cap for $15 ($13 off list).
