New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Instant Pot Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender
$90 $99
free shipping

Walmart offers the Instant Pot Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and about $15 less than you'd pay on eBay, although other retailers charge $150. Buy Now

Features
  • 54-oz. capacity
  • 8 stainless steel blades
  • 4 cold and 4 hot blending programs
  • 10-speed blending
  • delay and keep warm functions
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Instant Pot
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register