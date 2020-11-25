It's the lowest outright price we could find by $30, outside of price matching. Buy Now at Macy's
- 14 one-touch smart programs
- easy-seal lid
- 10+ built-in safety features
- dishwasher safe stainless steel pot
Expires 11/29/2020
Most stores charge $70+. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer.
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's just $3 more than our mention of an open-box unit earlier this month and the best price we could find now by $14. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 28 to December 9.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sterilizer slow cooker
- rice cooker
- steamer
- saute
- warmer
- 10 one-touch programs
That's a big drop at $25 less than most stores such as Walmart charge. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Redeem the $14 mail-in rebate and apply coupon code "THANKS" to get this discount.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- Detachable chopping cup
- One-touch operation
- Non-skid feet
- Stainless steel blade
- Safe-locking lid
- 11.97" x 10.16" x 7.64"
- Model: TM-67MCKL
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on a selection of 22 gift sets with prices starting at $15. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ralph Lauren Men's 4-Pc. World of Polo Gift Set for $42 ($18 low).
- Shipping adds $10.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ 6-qt. and 8-qt. cookers
- non-stick
- measures 3.54" x 6.3" x 2.17"
- Model: 5252185
It's just under a buck less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart cookers
- BPA-free silicone
- heat resistant to 450° F
- Model: 5252048
With the Kohl's Cash, it's $20 under our October mention, $130 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be used November 28 through December 9.
- pressure cooker and air fryer lids
- multi-level air fryer basket
- dehydrating and broiling tray
- 11 cooking programs
- 10+ built-in safety features
- Model: 140-0021-01
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,200W heating element
- 48 customizable preset options
- 304(18/8) stainless steel inner pot
- 11+ built in safety mechanisms
