Save $71 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- detachable Air Fryer lid
- 11 smart programs
- 10+ safety features
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- in Black Stainless
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
The price drops to $11 under list in-cart for the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- This item is like new and fully functional, but the original packaging may be missing.
- 14 one-touch smart programs
- 3 temperature settings
- Model: IPDUO60
Most stores charge $70+. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer.
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on November 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- shatterproof
- reusable stainless steel filter
- 100% BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Model: K11872-10US
Apply coupon code "UIYUUXV3" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- Available in Silver.
- compatible with all cookware
- carrying handles
- 6 power levels
- heat tube
- Model: HP102-D2
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $71 less than you'd pay at Kohl's. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save $140 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dk0096wm
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GF65645
That's $13 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise it adds $5.99.
- laptop sleeve – fits most laptops up to 15"
- interior mesh pocket
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ 6-qt. and 8-qt. cookers
- non-stick
- measures 3.54" x 6.3" x 2.17"
- Model: 5252185
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $40. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black Stainless Steel.
- 14 one-touch smart programs
- progress indicator
- 10+ built-in safety features
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sterilizer slow cooker
- rice cooker
- steamer
- saute
- warmer
- 10 one-touch programs
It's just under a buck less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart cookers
- BPA-free silicone
- heat resistant to 450° F
- Model: 5252048
Sign In or Register