New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$50 $125
free shipping
Macy's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "DEAL" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, which came with $10 Kohl's cash, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10, although most stores charge $80 or more.) Buy Now
Features
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Target · 1 wk ago
Instant Pot Aura 6-Quart Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker
$60 $130
free shipping
Target offers the Instant Pot Aura 6-Quart Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker in Silver for $59.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- no pressure cooker function
Features
- replaces 10 commonly used kitchen appliances
- flexible temperature settings
- adjustable timer
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Instant Pot 6 Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$59 $99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $59 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price
Features
- 10 program settings
- six cooking modes
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
New
Macy's · 50 mins ago
Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven
$10 after rebate $45
free shipping
Macy's offers the Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- includes a baking pan, broil rack, and slide-out crumb tray
- 30-minute timer
- Model: 14326
Amazon · 5 days ago
Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Godmorn Inc via Amazon offers the Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker for $19.99. Coupon code "LFPT6S5C" drops the price to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 430 stainless steel
- 6-cups capacity
- safety valve
- works with a variety of cooktops
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$143 $350
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven in Silver for $179. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $17 under our April mention (which included $30 in Kohl's Cash) and the second best outright price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $37.) Buy Now
Features
- 1,800-watts
- 0.6-cubic foot interior
- seven functions
- 60-minute timer
- Model: TOA-60
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
w/ No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Sign In or Register