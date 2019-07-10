New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$50 $125
free shipping
Macy's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "DEAL" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, which came with $10 Kohl's cash, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10, although most stores charge $80 or more.) Buy Now
Features
  • 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
  • 24-hour delay start
  • automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
  • rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
  • Code "DEAL"
  • Expires 7/10/2019
