Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$50 in-cart $100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $29 and within a buck of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
Features
  • functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer
  • Model: DUO60
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Instant Pot
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register