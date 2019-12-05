Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping

It's the best outright price we've seen and a low today by $21. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Target charges a buck more.
Features
  • functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer
  • Model: DUO60
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Instant Pot
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register