Walmart · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot 6-Quart 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker
$49 $79
free shipping

That's $30 off list and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • LED display
  • delay and automatic keep warm functions
  • 1,500-watt heating element
  • Model: 859716007380
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
