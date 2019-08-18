New
Instant Pot 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $15.) Buy Now

  • Amazon matches this price.
  • 10 program settings
  • six cooking modes
