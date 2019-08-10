- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Pioneer Woman Lux 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker in Vintage Floral or Breezy Blossom for $59 with free shipping. That's $11 under our April mention, $40 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of small appliances, cookware, and kitchen storage items to $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Rebate expires August 10. Buy Now
Kealive Direct-us via Amazon offers the Aicok Portable Coffee Espresso Maker for $63.99. Coupon code "61C3HP7E" drops the price to $24.96. With free shipping, that's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Indoor 5-in-1 Griddler for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $4.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Sign In or Register