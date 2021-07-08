Insta360 One X2 VR Camera for $428
Banggood · 24 mins ago
Insta360 One X2 VR Camera
$428 $559
free shipping

Save $131 when you apply coupon code "BGbd6533". Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • This price is from the CN warehouse, which has a shipping time of up to two weeks. The code also works on the USA warehouse option, but shipping adds $2.99.
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
  • dual lens
  • 4 microphones
  • IPX8 waterproof
  • 7 photo modes
  • 6 video modes
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Code "BGbd6533"
  • Expires 7/12/2021
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
