New
Best Buy · 39 mins ago
Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$31 $100
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $30.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Buy Now
Features
  • 20-hour battery life
  • built-in mic
  • auxiliary input
  • Model: NS-CSPBTWP1
↑ less
Buy from Best Buy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers Best Buy Insignia
Bluetooth Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register