Today only, Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia USB Charger Wall Outlet for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower 6-Outlet 2-USB Swivel Surge Protector in White or Black for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower Grounding Adapter 2-Pack for $1.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anker PowerPort Cube in White for $25.99. Clip the $5 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in December. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Cable Woods 16/3 100-Foot Outdoor Heavy-Duty Extension Cord in Orange for $22.40 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although it was $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Blink XT2 Indoor / Outdoor Network Security Camera for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130S-11IGM 81KT Intel Gemini Lake Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Insignia 23.6" 720p Flat LED Fire TV Edition HD Smart Television bundled with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $99.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $100 and the lowest price we could find, excluding the below mention. (For further comparison, we saw the TV alone for $90 in March.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in February. Buy Now
