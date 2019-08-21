New
Ends Today
Google Express · 49 mins ago
Insignia USB Charger Wall Outlet
$10 $30
free shipping

Today only, Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia USB Charger Wall Outlet for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Features
  • Two standard outlets
  • Two USB ports
  • 3.6-amp total output
  • Model: NS-HW36A217
↑ less
Buy from Google Express
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Management Google Express Insignia
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register