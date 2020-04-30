Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 38 mins ago
Insignia Side Dock Charging Station for Xbox One X
$10 $20
curbside pickup

That's a savings of $10 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge the $3.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • two charging compartments
  • LEDs display status
  • USB data and power pass through port
  • 2 rechargeable batteries included
  • Model: NS-GXBOSBCX19
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Accessories Best Buy Insignia
Xbox Xbox One Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register