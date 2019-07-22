New
Best Buy · 43 mins ago
Insignia Digital 3.2L Air Fryer
$35
pickup at Best Buy

Today only, Best Buy offers the Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18 and the best price we've seen for this size air fryer. Buy Now

Features
  • temperature range from 180-400°F
  • pre-programmed digital menu
  • auto shutoff timer
  • dishwasher safe
  • Model: NS-AF32DBK9
