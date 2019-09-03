Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Today only, Best Buy offers the Insignia 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Fire Television bundled with 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, which did not come with the Echo Dot, a savings of $129, and the best deal we've seen for these. (It's also the best price we've seen for a 50" Fire TV.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Insignia 23.6" 720p Flat LED Fire TV Edition HD Smart Television bundled with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $99.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $100 and the lowest price we could find, excluding the below mention. (For further comparison, we saw the TV alone for $90 in March.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in February. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Best Buy offers the ReTrak Utopia Virtual Reality Headset Camera with Bluetooth for $2.99. That's $2 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10.) Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $64.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Sign In or Register