Best Buy
Insignia 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Fire TV w/ Amazon Echo Dot
$250 $350
free shipping

Today only, Best Buy offers the Insignia 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Fire Television bundled with 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, which did not come with the Echo Dot, a savings of $129, and the best deal we've seen for these. (It's also the best price we've seen for a 50" Fire TV.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Fire TV apps
  • Alexa voice control
  • 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port
  • Model: NS-50DF710NA19
  • Expires 9/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
