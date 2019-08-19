New
Insignia 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Fire TV
$250 $350
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Fire Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also the best price we've seen for a 50" Fire TV.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Fire TV apps
  • Alexa voice control
  • 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port
  • Model: NS-50DF710NA19
