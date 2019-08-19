- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Fire Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's also the best price we've seen for a 50" Fire TV.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in February. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers the Leelbox ATSC Digital Converter Box / PVR for $39.99. Coupon code "THVYWJWJ" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our June mention, $20 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen, excluding the mentions below. (most retailers charge $800 or more.) Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (as well as our Prime Day mention) as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
